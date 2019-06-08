  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Hemet, Plane Crash

HEMET (CBSLA) – A pilot flying a small airplane was fatally injured Saturday morning after crashing shortly after takeoff at Hemet-Ryan Airport.

According to the Hemet Fire Department, there was one male on the plane when it crashed on the runway right after departure around 10:30 a.m. near 4710 West Stetson Avenue.

The plane was reported to be a twin-engine AirCam.

The pilot appeared to be the only person on board at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

