SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A DUI suspect was reportedly arrested following a wrong-way crash that left four injured on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana Saturday morning.
The suspect was reported to be driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near First Street at 1:30 a.m. when a collision with a second vehicle occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Paramedics responded to the scene and transported four people in the other vehicle to a hospital.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
The wrong-way driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.