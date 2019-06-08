  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:5 Freeway, Santa Ana, Wrong-Way Crash

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A DUI suspect was reportedly arrested following a wrong-way crash that left four injured on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana Saturday morning.

The suspect was reported to be driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near First Street at 1:30 a.m. when a collision with a second vehicle occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported four people in the other vehicle to a hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The wrong-way driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

