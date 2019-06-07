SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana jewelry store owner is asking for the public’s help in the search for suspects caught on camera stealing from his store.

Simon Tavassoli’s expensive handmade bejeweled BB Simon belts are all the rage with musicians, celebrities and those who love bling.

In mid-May, he says he caught three bandits on video stealing his custom creations from his store, BB Simon.

“I just get upset because I’m really friendly with all of my customers, because I love them,” Tavassoli said.

Tavassoli says one of the suspects told him he’s from L.A., as he puts a belt in his pants. Another suspect in a pony tail had already taken three others.

He has one message for the suspects: “I [would] just tell them to think about their future,” he said.