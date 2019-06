NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a deadly industrial accident in North Hollywood.

LAPD officers were called to the scene at Tujunga Ave. and Oxnard St. shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Initial reports indicated a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle; however, a spokesperson for the department told CBS2/KCAL9 a worker fell from the back of a truck and died at the scene.

