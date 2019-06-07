INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — New details — along with new questions — emerged in the aftermath of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Inglewood Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Edtwon Stamps.

Friday morning, the police vehicle where Stamps was shot was still sitting in the 3700 block of Imperial Highway. The car was riddled with bullet holes.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies with the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station contacted a male near the 3700 block of Imperial Highway. During the contact, a deputy involved shooting occurred.

Detectives said that Stamps had a gun and fired on them — first.

During the course of shooting, the suspect was struck multiple times in the upper torso and was transported to the local hospital, where Sta,mps was later pronounced dead. The involved deputies were not injured.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

His mother was on scene. She insisted her son was innocent.

“All I know is, I got a call,” says Kaylah Jordan, “that said my son had been shot.”

She added, “That supposedly he had opened fire on some officers.”

LA Sheriff’s confirmed Friday that the suspect was in the front seat of the patrol car at the time of the shooting. But they didn’t say how he got there. They did say, though, without any hesitation that he had a gun and he fired first.

There were a number of bullet holes evident in the squad car — in the windshield, in the side window, and on the hood.

Jordan said her son was shot at least three times.

Detectives were tight-lipped and weren’t saying much about the case all day. At one point, just before 4 p.m., detectives said Stamps had started to act suspiciously so they began following him.

When they tried to apprehend him, they said he pulled out the gun and fired at them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).