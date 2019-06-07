LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Lakers head coach Luke Walton has another complaint filed against him by the same woman who is suing him for sexual assault.

According to court records, former sports broadcaster Kelli Tennant is adding a seventh complaint alleging all defendants acted recklessly and their actions were a substantial factor in the harm of Tennant.

Attorney Alexandra Kazarian told CBS2/KCAL9 the complaint could have serious implications for the Lakers.

“It means that the Lakers could potentially be held liable for allegations that she is making against Luke Walton if a jury were to find that they were true,” Kazarian said.

Tennant filed a suit in April claiming Walton had sexually assaulted her in 2014 when he was an assistant coach for the Warriors. He went on to be the head coach for the Lakers; Tennant claims he harassed her while he coached for the L.A. team. Walton is now the head coach for the Sacramento Kings. He has maintained his innocence.

“It seems like they are trying to get as many defendants in there as possible so that somebody maybe might settle. That’s what it looks like to me,” Kazarian said. “When you keep adding and adding after a lot of time has gone by, you’re hoping that you can find the deepest pocket — or at least a pocket that somebody is going to reach into and give you something.”

Tennant also claims an incident happened in 2017 at a Lakers charity event. She claims she has suffered injuries, mental suffering, emotional distress and economic harm as a result of Walton’s alleged acts.

Attorneys say that this suit could drag on for four to five years in Los Angeles court.