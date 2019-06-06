WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The city of West Hollywood has begun closing down roads as it prepares to host the annual Los Angeles Pride event this weekend.

LA Pride, happening June 8 and 9, hosts multiple performers and events at West Hollywood Park.

As of June 6 at 7 p.m., San Vicente Boulevard was closed between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard and will remain closed until June 10 at 10 a.m.

Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed between Hancock Avenue and Robertson Boulevard starting June 7 at 10 a.m. until Monday, June 10.

Westbound Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed between Hancock Avenue and Robertson Boulevard starting June 8 at 9 a.m. until Monday, June 10.

Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 9.

Additionally, streets one block from Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 9.