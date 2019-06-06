SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) – The San Bernardino (10) Freeway in San Gabriel was partially shut down Thursday due to a barricade involving an armed suspect who is believed to have fired shots toward the roadway.

Authorities converged on the home near Saxon Avenue and Brighton Street, where a man with a shotgun reportedly fired shots and may have assaulted a relative.

Officials said they exchanged gunfire with the suspect. No injuries have been reported.

The westbound 10 Freeway was closed at San Gabriel Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. after authorities said the suspect began firing his weapon in the direction of the freeway.

It was unclear if the man was inside the home alone.

Smoke was visible coming from a home near the barricade situation. Deputies have surrounded the house.

Stu Mundel in Sky9 said the smoke did not emanate from a smoke bomb or grenade and was not the result of anything done by deputies.

Meanwhile, residents who had been told to shelter in place are now being evacuated, Mundel reported.