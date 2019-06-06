



— Police are on the hunt for the suspect they say fired at least one shot at an apartment in Riverside killing a woman inside.

The woman’s husband had reportedly yelled out at a man who the couple believed was breaking into cars.

The incident happened early morning about 3:45, off Cedar and Nine Streets in Riverside.

A single bullet hole appears in a window pane. Police say that bullet killed a woman in her 50s early Thursday morning

“He was just trying to say something to stop it. that’s what it appears. but the suspects drove right back around and fired that gunshot,” says Ryan Railsback with Riverside Police.

Authorities said the woman — known to them as Linda — was shot in the back. Linda was their property manager but also a friend.

“We all look out for each other,” says Jason Hernandez. He’s lived in the complex for 15 years. “She was a real-life angel. Her and her husband are just beautiful people.”

If she knew one of the tenants was struggling financially, she would bring them a box of food. When Hernandez’ car broke down, her husband helped him find a replacement.

Detectives were on scene for hours collecting evidence. They believe the people responsible for the shooting, had broken into other cars.

“It’s very upsetting to see this happened to her,” said Evelyn Murillo, Linda’s neighbor.

She said she heard the commotion but didn’t realize her acquaintance had been killed.

Murrillo said Linda was the kind of person who went out of her way to help other people in the neighborhood and that she didn’t deserve to die like this.

“If someone would need something, she’d hear about it and then she’d go confront em, you know? If there’s a way she could help. She was a very special person.There’s hardly people like that nowadays.”

Police said the suspect fled in a white compact car.