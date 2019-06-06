



– A group of cannabis shops in Port Hueneme came together make sure a popular 4th of July fireworks show in Oxnard takes place this year.

Port Hueneme police announced Wednesday that five local licensed cannabis dispensaries are donating a combined $30,000 to ensure the annual Fireworks by the Sea show at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard moves forward.

There was a fear that the event would have to be canceled because the city of Oxnard is unable to fund it due to budget issues. According to the Ventura County Star, the city is facing a $9.2 million budget deficit.

“When we heard that the city of Oxnard might pull out of the event due to budget constraints, we knew we needed to spearhead an effort to find supporters to help continue this great annual tradition in our community,” Harbor Lessees Association Executive Director Steven Kinney said in a statement.

The Harbor Lessees Association approached the five dispensaries, all located in an area known as the Green Mile, who agreed to donate to the show.

Fireworks by the Sea, which is hosted by the Ventura County Harbor Department, attracts up to 20,000 people per year, police said. It’s an all day event which includes a 5K run, a children’s parade and an electric boat parade. For more information, click here.