



— Glendale Police have announced the arrest of four suspects they said were responsible for a triple homicide that occurred in Glendale this past Aoril.

Authorities believe the triple homicide resulted from a botched home invasion robbery.

The murders occurred on April 18 around 12:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of Columbia Drive.

On Wednesday, John Poh, 23, and Jordon Byrd, 22, were both arrested in the state of Tennessee. Both men reside in the City of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Detectives with the Glendale Police Department assisted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in taking the men into custody.

On Thursday, Franklin Sadler, 23, and Jacob Jamora, 23 were both arrested in their respective homes in Canoga Park. Glendale Police Detectives took the men into custody with the assistance of the United States Marshals, Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.

FBI agents with the, Nashville and Los Angeles field offices, assisted in the investigation.

Police identified the victims as 26-year-old Leon Gough II, 50-year-old Deandre Tyronne Sims, and Christian Marty Moukam, 35. At the time of the murders, neighbors told CBS2/KCAL9 that Gough was a father of four who was devoted to his kids.

All four suspects have been booked on three counts of murder.