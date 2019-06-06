  • KCAL9On Air

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Two LAPD officers were hurt when they crashed during a police pursuit through Hollywood.

The officers gave chase after trying to stop a suspected drunk driver in Hollywood at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Another patrol vehicle responding to the chase crashed into another car, then hit a tree near Beverly and La Brea boulevards.

One officer suffered an injury to his face, but was alert. Another officer appeared to have a leg injury. Both are expected to be OK.

The suspect vehicle, a black Chevy Volt with Arizona license plates and three people inside, got away and was last seen in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Crescent Drive.

