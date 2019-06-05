



— A magnitude-3.1 earthquake rattled the community of Glen Avon Wednesday evening around 5:20 p.m. hours after a light quake struck San Clemente Island early Wednesday, shaking several coastal communities awake.

A magnitude-4.3 quake hit about 8 miles off the southeast tip of San Clemente Island – the southernmost island in the Channel Islands chain – just after 3:45 a.m. The epicenter is nearly 38 miles south-southwest from Avalon on Catalina Island, and 67 miles south-southwest of Huntington Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

However, the earthquake was widely felt up and down the California coast. “Did You Feel It?” reports to the U.S. Geological Survey have come from as far north as Simi Valley in Ventura County, as far south as the Mexico border, and as far east as Rialto in San Bernardino County.

The earthquake was most strongly felt along Orange County in cities like Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Costa Mesa and Mission Viejo. There were also several reports of the earthquake in L.A. County’s coastal communities like San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes.

A second quake, also a magnitude-4.3, struck in the same area a few hours later, after 7:30 a.m. The downgraded temblor did not appear to cause any damages or injuries, either.

The cluster of San Clemente Island quakes comes less than a week after hundreds of earthquakes rattled the San Bernardino community of Glen Avon, nearly a hundred miles away.

https://twitter.com/DrLucyJones/status/1136283441165586432