



– A driver was killed after a car traveling on the 91 Freeway in Artesia careened into a tree early Wednesday morning and erupted into flames.

At about 2:05 a.m., a car was traveling eastbound on the 91 Freeway, near Pioneer Boulevard, when it lost control, veered off the freeway and slammed into a tree, California Highway Patrol reports. The car then burst into flames.

The driver and only occupant died at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified. It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded and extinguished the blaze.

CHP is also investigating a separate solo motorcycle crash which occurred nearby minutes later, also on the eastbound 91 Freeway, and just west of the first crash. The motorcyclist suffered minor to moderate injuries, CHP said. No details were released.

There was no word on whether both crashes are related.

Several lanes of the 91 Freeway were shut down, but have since reopened.