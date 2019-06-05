  • KCAL9On Air

CALABASAS (CBSLA) — The teenage driver of a Lamborghini was in critical condition after crashing the luxury sports car in Calabasas.

The crash happened at the intersection of Las Virgenes and Mureau roads at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The luxury car — which retails starting at $200,000 – reportedly struck a tree and knocked it down, before coming to a stop on the opposite side of the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The intersection was shut down for an investigation, but has since been reopened.

