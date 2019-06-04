  • KCAL9On Air

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (CBS Local) — A Kentucky woman was arrested for driving under the influence twice in the same day on Sunday, authorities said.

Tiffany Henderson, 29, was first arrested at about 3:30 a.m. after an officer found her in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle parked in a field in Warren County, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Henderson admitted to using prescription drugs and methamphetamine, according to court records. She was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail in Bowling Green and released just after noon, CBS affiliate WLKY reported.

Later that evening, deputies responding to a report of a disturbance arrested Henderson again after she failed sobriety tests, according to court records. She was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail for the second time at at 9:18 p.m.

Henderson said she had been in a physical altercation with her mother and a male witness, according to the arrest citation. She was charged DUI, public intoxication, and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Henderson was also charged with wanton endangerment because two juvenile witnesses on bikes told police she almost hit them, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.