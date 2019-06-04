



— Police swarmed a Torrance neighborhood this afternoon near the scene of Monday’s shooting at the Del Amo Fashion Center.

Carson St. at Madrona Ave. remained shutdown at 6 p.m. due to police activity.

A spokesperson for the Torrance Police Dept. said a suspect was outstanding but would not confirm if the search was related to Monday’s shooting at the Del Amo Fashion Center that left one person wounded, prompted a massive police response and the lockdown of a nearby school.

RELATED: Man Wounded, Suspect Flees In Shooting At Del Amo Fashion Center

Police received a report of shots fired around 3 p.m. Monday at the mall in the 3500 block of West Carson St., according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ronald Harris.

Responding officers found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene and transported the victim.

Police Officer Craig Durling says it’s believed the attacker fled the mall but most stores were locked down while police conducted a search.

The suspect in the mall shooting is described as a Hispanic male, age 20-25, with a shaved head, wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts. Anyone with information regarding that incident is encouraged to contact the Torrance Police Dept. at (310) 328-3456.