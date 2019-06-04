LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It was rush hour on the 101 Freeway when Jake Asner saw someone who wasn’t really rushing: a man riding a bicycle in the middle of traffic.

Asner — a photographer and grandson of legendary actor Ed Asner — thought he’d seen it all in Hollywood. That is, until he drove past the man on the 101 at Highland on Monday and started to record.

“All of a sudden, I think I see a motorcycle doing wheelies on the freeway, but I looked to my left and it’s a guy on a bike!” he remembered. “So I basically rolled down my window and said, ‘What are you doing man?’ And he just gave me a weird look and kept going.”

Jake was driving in the number two lane in his car. The bicyclist was in the number three lane on his two wheels as cars honked.

“A lot of the other drivers were swerving trying to get into the other lanes … and he almost got hit a couple of times so it’s pretty dangerous,” Asner said.

The unidentified bicyclist rode away but left Jake and many others who’ve seen this video shaking their heads.

“Stay safe out there, don’t ride on the freeway, it’s a bad idea,” Asner said, noting it’s something that could happen “only in L.A.”