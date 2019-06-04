  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chloe Corona, Lancaster News, Reggie Candler, woman shot dead Lancaster


LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a man named as a person of interest in the murder of a woman at a Lancaster home back in February.

Reggie Candler. (Los Angeles County Sheriff”s Department)

Reggie Candler, 38, is believed to have information on the shooting death of Chloe Corona which occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 5 at a home in the 44000 block of Cedar Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call to find Corona, a woman in her 20s, with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Investigators have not confirmed why Candler is a person of interest or if they have a possible motive in the killing. He is wanted for questioning, the sheriff’s department said.

Candler is described as black, 5-foot-8 and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s