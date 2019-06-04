Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a man named as a person of interest in the murder of a woman at a Lancaster home back in February.
Reggie Candler, 38, is believed to have information on the shooting death of Chloe Corona which occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 5 at a home in the 44000 block of Cedar Avenue.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call to find Corona, a woman in her 20s, with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.
Investigators have not confirmed why Candler is a person of interest or if they have a possible motive in the killing. He is wanted for questioning, the sheriff’s department said.
Candler is described as black, 5-foot-8 and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.