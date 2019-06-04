



– A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-15 in Temecula Tuesday morning that left one driver dead and others injured.

The collision occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on the Southbound I-15 Freeway near Temecula.

A video showed the moment a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck flew down the freeway, crashing into the back of a Nissan Altima, killing the female driver inside.

The initial crash started a chain-reaction, involving four other vehicles.

Mike Rivera was driving his Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck when the impact forced him to careen off the freeway and slamming him into a parking structure at Temecula City Hall.

Officials told CBSLA’s Nicole Comstock that the impact of the crash broke Rivera’s back, leg, ribs, and eye socket.

The drivers of two other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar.

Another driver was uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Silverado, 25-year-old Javier Caldera of Auburn, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and was taken to the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in French Valley, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig.

All lanes of southbound I-15 in the area were shut down following the crash but had since reopened as of Tuesday night.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the Rivera family with medical expenses.