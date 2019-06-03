Filed Under:Corona News, Jason Nelson, Naked man breaks into Corona home

CORONA (CBSLA) – A family awoke early Saturday morning to find a naked man armed with a hammer inside their Corona home.

A woman was home with her two young children at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday when she was awoken by an intruder, Corona police Sgt. Chad Fountain told CBS2 Monday.

She discovered a man had broken in by shattering the glass of a back door.

She called 911 and officers responded and arrested 43-year-old Jason Nelson. He was bitten by the family dogs and had to be treated for minor bite marks, Fountain disclosed.

He was armed with a hammer when he was taken into custody.

Nelson was booked on charges of burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Fountain said.

The family was unhurt. It’s unclear why he broke into the home.

