LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Metta World Peace says knows who’s to blame for the current disarray of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

“It’s definitely [Shaquille O’Neal’s] fault. And [Kobe Bryant’s] fault. Derek Fisher, every big shot,” the player formerly known as Ron Artest told CBSLA’s Jim Hill.

He should know a little something about big shots: World Peace – wearing the Artest jersey – sank a key 3-pointer that helped clinch the 2010 NBA championship for the Lakers in Boston.

World Peace says even in view of the franchise’s legacy of winning NBA titles – and failing to make the playoffs for the sixth straight year – the team’s current roster has the ability to get back on track.

“This team is going through what everybody goes through. It’s simple, it’s either white and black, you’re good or you’re not. If you’re good, great, keep winning. If you’re not, get better, try to win,” he said.

“It’s really simple, no excuses, no entitlement, no babying. Just get better,” World Peace added.

World Peace stopped by CBSLA to talk about his new documentary, “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story.”