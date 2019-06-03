



– A Sylmar man will serve jail time after pleading guilty to punching two women at a hot dog stand in downtown Los Angeles back in January, an attack which was caught on video and went viral on social media.

Arka Sangbarani Oroojian, 30, pleaded guilty May 28 to two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to the L.A city attorney’s office.

He was sentenced to 30 days of county jail, 30 days of community labor and three years’ probation, the city attorney reports. He was also ordered to complete 24 anger management classes, pay restitution to the victims and write each one an apology letter.

The assault took place on the night of Jan. 26 on a crowded sidewalk at 6th and Spring Streets. Witnesses told police that the two women had come to the defense of a hot dog vendor who had gotten into an altercation with Oroojian.

The video showed both women trying to get up after being punched by Oroojian, but then he hit each of them again, knocking them both to the ground, before running away.

The women suffered injuries including facial bruising, a broken finger and a concussion, the city attorney says.

The video went viral after being posted to Facebook. On Jan 29, three days after the attack, Oroojian turned himself in to Los Angeles police. He was charged in February.

Part of his sentence includes staying 100 yards away from each victim and the hot dog stand, and not possessing any weapons while on probation.