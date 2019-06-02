  • KCAL9On Air

TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A fiery crash overnight left a driver dead in the Tustin area.

The CHP says the driver was speeding when the car crashed into a guardrail, and then flipped over an embankment.

The crash unfolded around 1:20 a.m. Sunday on the northbound 5 Freeway, spurring the closure of the transition to the southbound 55 Freeway. It was expected to reopen soon.

Investigators say CHP officers had been pursuing the same car earlier but they ended their pursuit before the crash unfolded.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

