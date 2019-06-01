CASTAIC (CBSLA) – A tow truck driver who was working alongside the 5 Freeway on Friday evening was killed after being struck by a big rig in a hit-and-run accident, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the AAA Auto Club driver was struck at 8:15 p.m. Friday on the southbound side of the freeway near Vista del Lago.

The tow truck driver, reported to be about 35 years old, was tending to a broken down vehicle when the big rig struck him and proceeded to flee the scene.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and police continued to search for the driver of the big rig as of Saturday morning.

The big rig involved was reportedly described by witnesses as a red and black big rig that was hauling a double trailer, possibly fitted with Arizona license plates.

