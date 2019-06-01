



— The campaign started Saturday but, no doubt, will have people talking for days — if not weeks and months — ahead.

A provocative billboard featuring the faces of four murdered Angelenos was unveiled in Compton,

Drivers going along on the 91 Freeway will be unable to escape the billboard or the question — Do You Know Who MURDERED Us?”

It’s part of a visible campaign to raise awareness about unsolved murders.

Thousands will see the billboard every day.

The groups “Justice for Murdered Children” and “Justice for Homicide Victims” are hoping the billboards will help bring the people who killed their loved ones to justice.

Group members spoke to the media after the billboard was unveiled.

“We’ve all come together on one agenda. Our loved ones being murdered. And we’re saying enough is enough. As you can see right here, she’s got [a picture of her] dad who was murdered, case still unsolved. She’s carrying her son’s picture, case still unsolved. And it continues to go on and on and on,” says LaWanda Hawkins with Justice for Murdered Children.

Tips can be made anonymously by contacting the Crime Stoppers website. Click here.