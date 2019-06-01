LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident Saturday morning after a 24-year-old bicyclist was fatally injured after being struck by a semi-tractor truck trailer Friday night.

The crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Lorena and Eighth Street in Boyle Heights.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run but as they began to investigate, they were not sure if the motorist was even aware that the accident had happened.

The bicyclist was reportedly heading southbound when he was struck and killed by what police are calling a semi-tractor truck box trailer.

Police believe the bicyclist may have been trying to split lanes when he either lost control of his bicycle or was struck by a vehicle, and was thrown under the wheels of the semi-tractor truck trailer.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses who saw the accident say it was alarming to see the semi-truck trailer just drive away.

“People are saying that it wasn’t the truck’s fault, and that (the bicyclist) got in between the car and the truck and the truck swerved, and I guess hit him. People are saying maybe the truck didn’t notice,” said witness Andy Bojorquez.

Bojorquez said he followed the truck driver trying to flag him down but was unable to get the driver’s attention.

Police were looking for the driver of the semi-tractor truck trailer as of Saturday morning and believe it drove out from Fresno.