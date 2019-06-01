CORONA (CBSLA) — A young Corona girl was badly hurt after someone in a passing SUV tossed a glass bottle at her while she was walking home from school yesterday.

“She’s very young, she doesn’t know what’s happening,” said her older sister, Maria.

Karla Zosayas, 5, woke up in the ICI with a cracked skull and a fractured collar bone. They said the little girl has had a very rough 24 hours — but the swelling has gone down and she is now able to breathe on her own.

Her family told CBS2/KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo that the Kindergarten student remembers being hit by the flying bottle. But her young mind can’t grasp why someone would want to hurt her.

Police don’t have many leads — they and the girl’s family are hoping the public can help lead them to the person who did this.

“I saw my little sister on the ground and I thought my sister just fell,” said her brother Vabian Herrera, “but then when I went to pick her up, I noticed she started bleeding from her head. So I grabbed her head and like — putting pressure so no blood would come out.”

Her older brother scrambled to stop the bleeding. He says it happened on Lincoln near Rincón just before 3 p.m. Their sister Maria was also walking with them and tried to comfort Karla.

“[She was saying], let go of me, let go of me. And then she saw the blood and that’s when she started to panic. And she looked like she was going to faint,” said Maria.

They say they yelled at the driver of the SUV to stop. He or she didn’t. But a Good Samaritan did, The man even snapped photos of the very bloody and confused little girl to give to police

“And he stopped and he helped us clean her up And he waited with us the whole time,” says Maria.

The family says another driver chased after the SUV but lost them. That’s one reason why the family doesn’t believe this was an accident.

On their Facebook page, Corona Police say they’re looking for a dark or grey colored vehicle possibly a Chevy Tahoe with damage to the front corner of the driver side and six or eight spoke wheels.

For now, a stuffed animal comforts Karla in the hospital. But her family says the biggest comfort would come from finding whoever did this.

“Because it’s not right to do that to some little girl,” says Maria.

Karla was scheduled to graduate from Kindergarten on Monday. She will miss that ceremony. They’re hoping she will be home from the hospital — before her 6th birthday — on the 21st.

If you know who the driver is, you’re asked to call Corona Police.