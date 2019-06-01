STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The seventh annual Ed Asner & Friends Poker Tournament Celebrity Night was held Saturday in Studio City.

The event was held specifically on the Radford Studios lot where Asner worked from 1970-1982 — he filmed the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and his own “Lou Grant” here. (The Radford lot is also home to CBS2/KCAL9).

The event supports the Ed Asner Family Center, a facility dedicated to helping “differently abled” individuals with developing self-confidence and supporting their families.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Greg Mills reported from the event.

He said seven appears to be Asner’s lucky number.

“It’s a bigger turnout than ever,” Asner said, “And we are delighted.”

For him, the Radford lot is like a second home.

“It’s a blessed lot,” he says.

The big winners of the evening — his foundation which helps people with autism and their families. Asner says he was at a loss when his son was diagnosed with autism.

“Depressed that someone who suffered so much silently should have to,do so,” he told Mills.

Giving back and getting many of his Hollywood friends was one way he could help a whole bunch of people.

“Ed and I are so close,” said “Trapper John” star Gregory Harrison.

Mills wanted to know who the best celebrity poker player is.

You might wanna bet on Gabrielle Carteris who played Andrea on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

“I actually have moments of greatness when I play poker,” Carteris said.

Don’t put your money on Don Most of “Happy Days” fame.

“I’m very erratic. I could be great, then all of a sudden crazy bad,” Most said.

Gregory Harrison admits he’s no poker wiz either.

“I am the worst. I have spent an entire career learning how to put my emotions on my face,” Harrison says.

And if you believe him, Asner said he has the best game.

“Do I have to spell dynamite for you?,” he says.

The night was expected to raise about $200,000 — and some of the money is already earmarked for a camp in July for kids and their families.