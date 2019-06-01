LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger is already on fire just two months into the season.

CBSLA Sports Reporter Jim Hill sat down with the 23-year-old outfielder to talk about the incredible season he’s had already.

After getting his cleats wet during his rookie and sophomore season, Bellinger has seemed to find his groove and is now being compared to some of the greatest names in MLB history.

Hill asked the Dodgers player, “What has been the difference? Why is it that you are almost unstoppable at the plate now?”

“I think the biggest thing for me is how to have success when you’re not feeling good, and that’s just kind of what I’ve been doing…It’s like how can I produce this day when I’m not at my best…in the past, it’s like, if I don’t feel good I’m not even going to get a hit today. It’s like a mental confidence thing probably,” replied Bellinger. “Understanding the game a little more, within the game.”

An understanding that comes with experience, age, and maturity according to Hill.

When asked what contributed to his rapid success this season, Bellinger said, “I would say the biggest thing that I’ve accomplished this year is finding a base in my swing and making adjustments from that base. But, without the help of the two new hitting coaches we have, I don’t think I’d be in this position.”

“In Spring Training you kind of make it your own thing, you try to find your rhythm and what kind of works for you and what doesn’t work for you,” said Bellinger.

Bellinger has already topped his career best and with his 5.4 WAR this season leads second to the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.