ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A woman and a dog were shot and killed Thursday after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Ontario, authorities said.

The Ontario Police Department responded to reports by a nearby resident of a woman with a gun in the 400 block of West Maple Street.

According to police, a female with a firearm was in a backyard with a male. When officers arrived, the officer-involved shooting occurred and the female suspect was injured.

The suspect, reported to be in her 40’s, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A dog in the backyard was also shot after it reportedly attacked a police k9 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear what the relationship between the man that was in the backyard with the woman, but police were not calling it a hostage situation.