ALTADENA (CBSLA) — Investigators were back on scene Thursday at a hiking trail where a man was stabbed multiple times Wednesday evening.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Amy Johnson reports the suspect was taken to a hospital and the suspect was apprehended.

Neither the alleged victim or the suspect are cooperating with authorities, she reported.

Meanwhile, in the light of day, many hikers told Johnson the popular area is completely safe and they can’t believe an act of violence occurred here — especially since many noted there are always a lot of people around.

“That’s really scary. I come here all the time. It’s really safe. There’s a bunch of people,” said Ben Imhoff.

Hikers in Eaton Canyon like Imhoff spent the day reacting to news of a stabbing on one of the trails Wednesday night.

“Pretty safe area. I’ve never really had any issue coming up here before. I mean, I usually just walk the trails and nothing happens,” says Stephanie Battalene.

But last night around 8 p.m. something did happen.

“I heard the helicopters over my house,” said one woman.

LA County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene where they said they found a man who was stabbed multiple times. They say the victim ran to a nearby home for help. His alleged attacker was caught a short time later and they say he also had some minor injuries.

“If he was just going to stab a random person,” says Gabriela Reyes of La Puenta, “that is weird. They must have known each other, for him to have a cause, for him to do something like that. For that to happen here is weird. There’s a lot of people here.”

Eaton Canyon is often filled with hikers, families on outings and on this day, plenty of students on a field trip.

“There’s always people jere. It’s always busy. So I’m not really scared coming here there’s always people here,” said Sandra Perez from Covina.

The suspect is facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge. He is being held on a $250,000 bail.