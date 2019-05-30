



– Authorities are working to determine whether two armed home invasions which occurred two hours apart in the Santa Clarita community of Canyon Country Wednesday night were perpetrated by the same group of men.

The first robbery occurred at around 9 p.m. in the 17400 block of Blue Aspen Lane. The second occurred at about 11 p.m. on Nearview Drive, about three miles away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In the first break-in, four suspects shattered a rear window to get into a home belonging to a couple in their 60s, deputies said. It’s unclear if anything was stolen. One of the victim’s suffered minor injuries.

In the Nearview Drive robbery, three suspects entered a home and held a woman at gunpoint while they ransacked it, stealing a cell phone and jewelry, the sheriff’s department reports. No one was hurt.

Deputies are investigating whether the same suspects are responsible for both robberies.

There was no immediate description of the men involved and no surveillance images have yet been released.