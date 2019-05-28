



– A suspect involved in a downtown Los Angeles double-shooting late Monday night lead officers on a pursuit to Del Rey before crashing his car and then breaking into a home where a family was asleep inside.

Police have surrounded the Del Rey home where they believe the suspect may still be barricaded inside as of 5:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, one man was shot dead and a second has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The incident began just before midnight, when L.A. police responded to a report of shots fired at East 6th Street and Los Angeles Street in downtown L.A., where they found a victim with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

As they were responding, they located a black sedan speeding away from the area, prompting a pursuit.

The pursuit wound its way onto the 105 and 405 freeways, before the suspect vehicle exited the 405 Freeway in Culver City and eventually crashed at Braddock Drive and Berryman Avenue before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, jumped out of the car and ran into the neighborhood. He then broke into a home where a family was asleep inside, police said.

SWAT teams responded and surrounded the home. A standoff ensued before the family was safely rescued sometime before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

It was unclear if the suspect was still inside the home or had escaped. There was a heavy police presence throughout the neighborhood, with several streets closed off. The suspect is only described as a male adult wearing a gray shirt or blue pants.

Following the crash, officers discovered a second gunshot victim, a passenger, in the suspect’s vehicle.

“That suspect’s vehicle was later found to have a passenger inside who was suffering from gunshot wounds himself,” LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said at an early Tuesday morning news conference. “His status right now is listed as stable.”

There is no word on a motive in the shootings.