



– Two San Fernando Valley massage parlors accused of being hubs for prostitution are being targeted in a lawsuit filed by the city of Los Angeles, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit filed against the owners, operators and landlord of two Blue Moon Relax Spas located in Van Nuys and Tarzana alleges the businesses are well-known for prostitution by law enforcement, community members and in online reviews, according to City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The suit names Xiaoxi Ding and Hongshan Wang as CEO and manager, respectively, of Kedi Enterprises, Inc., the corporation behind Blue Moon Relax Spa, which has two strip mall locations – one in Van Nuys at 6817 Balboa Boulevard, and a second in Tarzana at 18959 Ventura Boulevard.

According to prosecutors, Ding and Wang have operated a sophisticated prostitution ring at both locations under the guise of massage therapy businesses. Since 2012, more than a dozen prostitution-related arrests have been made at both Blue Moon locations following vice investigations, according to LAPD.

The Van Nuys location opened in 2011 without a valid massage business permit and continues to operate without a permit, Feuer said. It’s also located roughly 50 feet from the LAUSD campus of Birmingham High School, Valley Alternative Magnet and Mulholland Middle School.

LAPD recently received a complaint which alleged that two 16-year old boys visited the Tarzana location and were offered sexual services, according to Feuer.

Investigators say customers who enter the businesses are presented a lineup of female sex workers wearing little clothing for them to select, and are then offered sexual services in exchange for money.

The Blue Moon is still able to operate since any judgment has yet to have been rendered, Feuer said.

“These are allegations at this point,” Feuer said. “We haven’t proven anything in court, but as you can tell we take the allegations very seriously.”

Concerned residents can file complaints about problem properties via an easy-to-use online form on the City Attorney’s website or by calling the City Attorney’s Office at (213) 978-8340.