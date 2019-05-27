Filed Under:Los Angeles News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police Monday planned to crack down on individuals riding electric scooters at the beach unlawfully.

Officers planned to give out warnings to those not following the established guidelines.

Police say it is illegal to ride motorized vehicles on the beach bike path, the promenade, parks or sidewalks.

There are been a number of incidents of injuries being reported, including that of a 7-year-old who had his teeth knocked out by someone on a motorized scooter.

