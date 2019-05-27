  • KCAL9On Air

LYNWOOD (CBSLA)


LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A minivan destroyed the front entrance of a tax preparation business in Lynwood after careening into the building early Monday morning.

(CBS2)

At about 6:40 a.m., a vehicle slammed into EZ Tax Refund located at 3634 East Imperial Hwy., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Footage from the scene showed the front of the store completely exposed, with shattered glass and debris strewn across the ground. The impact was so strong that a couple cement curb stops in front of the store were also destroyed.

There were no injuries, the L.A. County Fire Department reported.

Deputies told CBS2 the crash was an accident and the driver was not cited. The details of the crash were not confirmed.

https://twitter.com/KandissCroneTV/status/1133042599973888000

