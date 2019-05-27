Comments
MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – A man carrying a loaded gun and wearing a mask of President Donald Trump was arrested after being caught slashing tires and vandalizing a car in Mission Viejo early Monday morning, authorities say.
At around 4 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol discovered the suspect slashing tires in the area of Cabot and Vista Viejo roads. He had also cracked the windshield on a parked car, the sheriff’s department reported in a Facebook post.
When deputies apprehended the man, they discovered he was armed with a loaded handgun and wearing body armor, the sheriff’s department reports. He was also carrying an airsoft shotgun.
Furthermore, they discovered that his car had white and amber-colored takedown lights attached to the windshield, along with a fake license plate, OCSD reports.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was booked into jail.