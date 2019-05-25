LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Memorial Day weekend not only marks the unofficial start to summer, but is also considered to be the start of California’s 100 dangerous days of summer on the roads, according to law enforcement.

To that end, authorities launched a maximum enforcement period Friday evening, which is expected to remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. Monday during which all California Highway Patrol officers will be on the lookout for drunken drivers and those committing other traffic violations.

“One of the simplest things a person can do to stay safe is to buckle up,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Not only does the law require vehicle occupants to wear a seat belt, but it helps protect against injury or death.”

In 2018, 37 people were killed in traffic accidents within CHP jurisdictions during the Memorial Day period. Of those, nearly half were not wearing a safety restraint, authorities said.

In an attempt to reduce the number of alcohol-related collisions, the Redondo Beach Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for suspected drunk or impaired drivers, according to Sgt. Stephen Sprengel.

“If you plan on drinking, don’t plan on driving,” Sprengel said. “Know beforehand how you are getting home. It’s never worth putting yourself and others at risk by driving when you should not be driving.”

