LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A federal judge in California has blocked President Donald Trump from building sections of the border wall with money secured under his national emergency declaration.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. stops the Trump administration from using money designated for the military to build those sections along the US-Mexico border.

“Congress’s ‘absolute’ control over federal expenditures even when that control may frustrate the desires of the Executive Branch regarding initiatives it views as important is not a bug in our constitutional system. It is a feature of that system, and an essential one,” he wrote in his 56-page opinion, according to the Associated Press.

California and 19 other states filed a lawsuit with the Sierra Club.