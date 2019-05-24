LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD on Friday released video of the ambush in April of one of their officers.

The officer survived the attack. So did his assailant.

The video — showing a gun battle between the suspect and the officer on the night of April 20th — is no less harrowing.

The officer is shown chasing the suspect and out of nowhere, another suspect shoots the officer at point blank range. It is both violent and vivid.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Laurie Perez looked at the video and says it’s disturbing no matter how many times you see it.

CBS2/KCAL9 showed the video — a combination of security camera footage and images from the officers’ body cameras — proceeded by a warning about its intensity.

It happened in a second. In the midst of officers chasing someone, a man comes from the side of the frame, he pivots and takes aim.

It was the moment officer Enrique Trujillo’s body camera captured him coming face-to-face or face-to-gun-barrel, with 39-year-old Curley Lee Duff.

The video captures both the officer and Duff firing multiple shots at each other. A wider view of the confrontation at the South LA courtyard is also shown.

The LAPD released the videos as they continue their investigation into the incident.

Perez was at the location that evening as officers from all over the city and county converged to set up a large perimeter.

Police said the entire incident started as a routine traffic stop just after 9 p.m. The say the video released today, shows a car blowing through a stop sign and then speeding near East 51st. Street and West King Beach Ave.

As the driver bails, officers call the incident in. As the officers are chasing the driver, police said Duff, who was standing nearby, got involved.

The LAPD says the security camera video shows Duff in the upper left hand corner of the picture noticing the chase and then ducking out of frame and shadowing the incident. Another camera captures his encounter with officer Trujillo.

At this point, officer Trujillo’s partner heard the shots, stopped chasing the driver, and returns to where Trujillo and Duff are firing at each other.

Within seconds, a large crowd starts to gather as Duff is down on the sidewalk.

The crowd is told to “Back up, back up!”

About one minute following the intense gun exchange, officer Trujillo collapses — the moment captured on security video and his own body cam.

His partner is heard getting excited. There’s some cursing and calls for a tourniquet, and “right now!”

Officer Trujillo is also told to “hang on.”

The suspect has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The LAPD says he also has an extensive criminal record.