SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police will crack down on e-scooter riders Friday to make sure they’re following the rules of the road.

Both e-scooters and e-bikes will be under extra scrutiny during an enforcement operation between noon and 6 p.m. Friday, which happens to be the start of Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial kickoff of summer.

With summer crowds on the way, Santa Monica says it wants to make sure visitors are aware of the e-scooter rules of the road, which include a prohibition of scooters on the beach bike path, sidewalks and on the Third Street Promenade.

Police will also be watching for scooters that are going too fast, are being ridden by children or anyone without a valid license or permit, or have two people on one scooter.

Santa Monica officials also want e-scooter riders to be parked in one of its 100 drop zones, upright and to the edge of a curb so they don’t litter the path of wheelchair users and pedestrians.