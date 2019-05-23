WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — Two men are dead Thursday after shots rang out at a park in West Hills.

Calls to 911 reported the sound of gunshots and people shouting at about 9 p.m. at Shadow Ranch Park, 22633 Vanowen St. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot in the neck.

Police say the two men were hanging out at the park when another man walked up and opened fire. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Both men were between 35 and 40 years old. They have not been identified.

No arrests have been made, and police do not yet have a description of a suspect or possible getaway car, but witnesses did report they saw four men running away from the park at around the time of the shooting.