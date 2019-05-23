



– The Los Angeles Police Department is warning women about a scammer preying on lonely hearts.

Police have arrested a man who is using romance to woo women out of their money across the country, and have charged him with multiple felonies.

According to police, Wilson Jackson; aka Debonair Jackson, aka Syncere, and so on, has been using multiple pseudonyms in an online romance scam.

Police said that Jackson met women online, convinced them to fly to Los Angeles, and then stole their credit card info, ID’s, and social security numbers, while they were sleeping or out of the room.

Jackson would then ask the women for loans.

“He was short on cash because he had lost his wallet, his vehicle had been impounded with his wallet, his wallet had been stolen,” said LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza about Jackson’s methods.

One woman told CBSLA that her sister was one of the victims.“He picked up my sister at the airport and said his car was broken and in the shop and he needed help because his credit card wasn’t working,” said the sister. “He took my sister to his dentist appointment and they said his name and it was the wrong name that he had gave my sister.”

According to the sister, Jackson used the woman’s credit cards to buy plane tickets and entertainment. He even attempted to buy a car using her as a co-signer.

Police in Los Angeles say they are aware of at least 20 different victims, and Florida police have reported another dozen dating back as far as 2011.