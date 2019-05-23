



– A total of nine women are now accusing self-help expert Tony Robbins of sexual misconduct.

BuzzFeed reported Wednesday that another four women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Robbins. This is in addition to five women BuzzFeed reported on last week.

The women are all either former staff members for Robbins or followers of his programs.

They are accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior ranging from groping, to making unwanted advances and exposing himself, BuzzFeed reports. The alleged behavior dates back to the 1980s.

Robbins has previously vehemently denied the allegations. In a more than six-minute video posted to his YouTube channel Wednesday, Robbins took aim at BuzzFeed.

“If you go past the headlines, and you read the actual articles, you’ll see the facts don’t support what they (BuzzFeed) talk about at all,” Robbins said. “And more importantly, if you do your homework, you’ll see the people they’re quoting are saying they’re misrepresenting them and flat out lying to them.”

However, in the video, he also apologized if any of his previous behavior had offended anyone.

“I know now they’re gonna try and come out and say four, five more people are upset with me for something I said or did in the 1980s or 90s when I was in my 20s or early 30s… Listen, I’m not perfect, I never claim to be…And if there’s anything I’ve ever said or ever done that sincerely that offended anybody or hurt anybody’s feelings or they felt anything of that nature, or just didn’t support you, I apologize, that’s certainly not my intent.”

“I’m certainly a better human being than I was in my 20s and 30s, at least I believe I am, I work my a– off to be better.”