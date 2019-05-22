  • KCAL9On Air

rose bowl


PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Rose Bowl held an active shooter drill Wednesday with over 100 officials in attendance.

A woman playing a victim is carried away by law enforcement officials in during an active shooter drill at the Rose Bowl Stadium

According to the California Firefighter Joint Apprenticeship Committee, the multi-agency drill “will help fire and police agencies throughout the state better prepare to respond together to mass casualty events.”

The drill simulated what measures would be taken if there were to be an attack on people arriving at the popular venue.

“When we see what is happening in the world around us, we ponder when it will happen here,” Pasadena Fire Department Chief Bertral Washington said. “Having the opportunity to train together under realistic conditions will set us up to respond quickly and effectively to save lives and protect the public.”

In addition to Rose Bowl staff and security, law enforcement and firefighters from Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank, San Marino, South Pasadena, and San Gabriel participated in the drill.

