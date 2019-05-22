SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County lifeguards cleared beaches Wednesday up and down the Southern California coast after an electrical storm with lightning in Santa Monica.

Beaches from Dockweiler to Malibu were cleared just after 2:30 p.m. Anyone at the beach was urged to head indoors.

Residents were warned a late-season storm system moving through the region could bring lightning, hail, gusty winds and downpours, possibly causing some flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

More chances of rain will continue into the evening, with a 20 percent chance of showers on Thursday.

County lifeguards shared video footage apparently captured near their headquarters in Santa Monica.

#LightningIC more lightning strikes near our Santa Monica Headquarters. @LACoLifeguards are working with @NWSLosAngeles to monitor the storm. Beach patrons are advised to seek shelter immediately. pic.twitter.com/lhQ8zUPlkc — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) May 22, 2019

Lightning and rain were reported across the L.A. Basin and as far inland as the Inland Empire.

A lot of rain coming down out here in Chino. Lightning and thunder and downpours across the IE today. Drive safe out there everyone. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Fly2JFeR18 — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) May 22, 2019

Really coming down on the 101 as we drive through Sherman Oaks. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/mbv4BDS2bz — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) May 22, 2019

It’s really coming down in the Inland Empire. I haven’t heard thunder like this in a while! @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/1rG7iGpV4S — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) May 22, 2019

