Filed Under:Lightning, Rain

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County lifeguards cleared beaches Wednesday up and down the Southern California coast after an electrical storm with lightning in Santa Monica.

Beaches from Dockweiler to Malibu were cleared just after 2:30 p.m. Anyone at the beach was urged to head indoors.

Residents were warned a late-season storm system moving through the region could bring lightning, hail, gusty winds and downpours, possibly causing some flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

More chances of rain will continue into the evening, with a 20 percent chance of showers on Thursday.

County lifeguards shared video footage apparently captured near their headquarters in Santa Monica.

Lightning and rain were reported across the L.A. Basin and as far inland as the Inland Empire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

