



– Hundreds of asylum seekers were being released in San Bernardino this week as U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it does not have the resources to handle the large number of people coming over the U.S.-Mexico border.

For several days now, U.S. Customs and Border Protection vans filled with Central American immigrant families have been driving 45 miles from the Murrieta Border Patrol station to a Greyhound bus station at West 6th and North G streets in San Bernardino.

Volunteers told CBS2 Tuesday that they have helped nearly 200 immigrants who have been dropped off at the bus station. Volunteer groups and the Catholic Church are paying to transport these immigrants to different locations.

“Yesterday we got three vans, 37 people in total, half of them are children,” immigrant activist Ericka Flores told CBS2 Tuesday.

This comes after an unknown number of immigrants were flown into Murrieta over the weekend from Texas. On Monday, Murrieta police told CBS2 that they had been assured by the CBP that no immigrants would be released onto the streets of Murrieta after being processed.

Flores believes the immigrants are being sent to San Bernardino specifically because of the city’s scarce resources.

“Why San Bernardino?” Flores asks. “I think it’s very intentional.”

In a statement last week, CBP said that since March 19, 40,000 illegal immigrants have been released from processing centers and ordered to appear in court for their asylum hearings.

“Due to capacity limitations…on March 19, CPB began releasing non-criminal, processed families,” the statement read. “To date, CPB has released more than 40,000 family unit aliens on notices to appear on their own recognizance.”

The statement went on: “As non-governmental organizations have reached their capacities, CPB has released family units at transportation hubs during daylight hours when the weather does not endanger those released.”

However, Flores claims that 12 immigrants were dropped off in San Bernardino around 10 p.m. Monday.

“Cold, no food, no money,” she said.

Flores has been working tirelessly with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice to find the families shelter.

“These families are fleeing poverty, they’re fleeing hunger,” Flores said.

Ronald Zermeno, a former Border Patrol agent at the Murrieta station, believes his former colleagues are overwhelmed by a broken system. Zermeno retired after whistleblowing to the media back in 2014 regarding the conditions staff and immigrants were facing at the Murrieta facility.

He questions CBP’s approach to the problem.

“Historically, over 80 percent don’t show up to court,” Zermeno told CBS2.