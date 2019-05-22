CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — A gardener faces charges of indecent exposure after a Camarillo woman caught him on video with his pants down in her backyard.

Jennifer Viviano says she spotted her gardener with his pants down, touching himself, at her home earlier this month and immediately grabbed her cell phone to document what was happening – and the confrontation that followed.

“What are you doing? What the f— are you doing?” she yells in the video, which shows the gardener, identified as Edgar Medina, hastily pulling up his pants and trying to get his belt back on.

“I just could not believe what I was seeing. I was furious that he felt that he could do this in my home and violate me in my home,” she said.

In the video, the gardener hurries out of the yard while repeatedly saying, “nothing. Nothing.”

Viviano says she filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on May 3, the day it happened, and posted the video on social media – which prompted other women to speak up that they had similar encounters with the same man.

On the same day Viviano confronted Medina, a hiker told police she had seen a naked man touching himself while she was hiking in Camarillo. The woman, who did not want to be interviewed, said she was told Medina was also suspected in that incident.

Medina has since been arrested and charged with indecent exposure. Authorities could not confirm whether the two incidents were connected.