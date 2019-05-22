



— Southern California’s iconic Broguire’s Dairy Farm in Montebello may be stopping production in the near future.

The dairy that produces some SoCal local’s favorite chocolate milk and seasonal eggnog is shutting down after 100 years of serving the Los Angeles area.

Retailers like Gelson’s Markets who have carried the dairy’s products for residents across SoCal took to social media saying, “We are very sad to report that # BroguieresDairy will be permanently shutting down operations after 100 years of serving Los Angeles customers. As of May 23rd we will no longer receive shipments of their famous milk.”

This is not the first time the dairy has faced the possibility of closing.

A few years back, the city wanted to build an overpass in the same area as the dairy, but the community came together and put a stop to the proposed plan.

Some local’s are hoping they are able to save the dairy from closing once again.

Luis Herrera told CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom that he’s been coming to Broguire’s Dairy Farm since he was a kid.

“I got introduced to the milk the chocolate milk it goes to a lot of the local schools the kids have all grown up with it so we all know it,” said Herrera. “The owner is just old, he’s older. What was explained to me that they just can’t deal with the new legislation and there’s nobody to take over the business.”

Herrara and other locals are hoping they can work together to keep the Montebello staple around for future generations.

It wasn’t immediately known when exactly the dairy would be closing.